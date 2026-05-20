NAIROBI - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

GLOBAL ​MARKETS

Asian stocks fell ⁠for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as war-driven inflation fears hammered bonds, ‌while investors awaited earnings from Nvidia to see whether the world's most valuable company might help markets navigate higher borrowing ​costs.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices eased on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump again asserted the war with ​Iran will ​end "very quickly", though investors remain wary about the outcome of peace talks amid continued disruptions to Middle East supply from the conflict.

EMERGING MARKETS

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SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand weakened on Tuesday as investors monitored developments in the Middle East after U.S. President Donald Trump paused a planned attack on Iran.

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO EBOLA OUTBREAK Twenty-six more ​suspected Ebola ‌deaths were recorded ⁠in 24 hours in ⁠eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, authorities said on Tuesday, and the head of the World Health Organization expressed ​deep concern about the outbreak's spread.

RWANDA - MOZAMBIQUE SECURITY Rwanda's foreign minister said ‌on Tuesday that Mozambique had secured the funds for ⁠Rwanda's army to continue its deployment in the insurgency-hit and gas-rich Cabo Delgado province.

KENYA FUEL PRICE HIKE STRIKE A Kenyan public transport strike over fuel price hikes triggered by the Iran war was called off on Tuesday, after the government reached an interim agreement with associations representing bus and minibus owners.

NIGERIA SECURITY Nigerian forces, working with the United States, have killed 175 Islamic State militants in a series of joint air and ground strikes in the country's northeast in recent days, the Defence Headquarters said on Tuesday. WEST AFRICA OIL PRICES West African crude ‌oil differentials to dated Brent were little changed on Tuesday after ⁠Brent futures edged lower on the day as U.S. President Trump ​said he had paused a planned military strike on Iran.

SOMALILAND - ISRAEL RELATIONS Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia, will set up an embassy in Jerusalem soon, its ambassador said on Tuesday, after Israel ​became the first ‌country to formally recognise the self-declared republic.