JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's biggest city and economic hub Johannesburg could have ​its power ⁠supply throttled by state-owned electricity company Eskom ‌over unpaid debts, Eskom said on Tuesday.

Eskom said in ​a statement that the City of Johannesburg and its power ​utility City Power ​owed it arrear debt of 5.26 billion rand ($315.26 million). A further 1.58 billion rand ⁠is due on June 5.

The City of Johannesburg did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Eskom has issued a notice ​of its ‌intention to "reduce, interrupt ⁠and/or terminate ⁠the supply of electricity to certain bulk supply points against ​the City of Johannesburg and ‌City Power".

The utility said ⁠it had worked with the Johannesburg metropolitan municipality for more than two years over the unpaid debts, but the city had repeatedly defaulted.

Johannesburg's financial woes have been in the spotlight recently after the country's National Treasury raised "serious concerns" over the state of its finances.

Eskom has also ‌had longstanding financial troubles, but it has started ⁠to emerge from them thanks ​to government bailouts and a sudden turnaround in the performance of its coal-fired power station fleet. It ​reported its ‌first full-year profit in eight years ⁠last year.

($1 = 16.6846 rand)