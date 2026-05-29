Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has established one of the region’s most comprehensive buy now, pay later (BNPL) regulatory frameworks, with mandatory affordability checks, credit bureau reporting and a ceiling on consumer exposure among its core requirements, a fintech expert has said.

The framework balances consumer safeguards with market growth, positioning Qatar as a leader in responsible BNPL regulation, according to Dr Devid Jegerson, the CEO of PayLater, a Qatari fintech company specialising in BNPL solutions.

Jegerson explained that the measures are not hurdles but foundations for sustainable expansion. “This is where Qatar leads, and it is a point of pride for us to operate inside that framework,” he told Gulf Times in an exclusive interview.

The framework also includes creditworthiness assessments, clear pre contract disclosures, and rapid complaint resolution mechanisms, making Qatar’s regime among the most comprehensive in the Gulf, he further stated.

PayLater’s engagement with the regulator is continuous and covers transparency, responsible lending and financial literacy, Jegerson noted, describing the relationship as genuinely collaborative rather than merely compliance driven. “An informed customer is a protected customer,” he emphasised.

He said the guardrails Qatar has put in place offer real protection against the debt cycles seen in less regulated markets. Affordability limits, credit bureau reporting and exposure ceilings are not bureaucratic hurdles, he added, but the structural conditions that make sustainable BNPL growth possible.

“We do not experience these as constraints; we experience them as the foundation of a market worth leading,” Jegerson said.

Asked about balancing growth with consumer protection, Jegerson explained that the two are not in conflict over any meaningful time horizon. “A customer who over extends does not come back; a customer who trusts you stays for life,” he said.

He stated that PayLater would rather turn down a transaction today than harm a customer tomorrow. “A BNPL company that forgets that is not building a business; it is building a liability. We intend to be here for decades,” he stressed.

Jegerson added: “In fintech, the regulator is not an obstacle but a co builder of the trust infrastructure that makes the whole business possible. A well regulated market is the only kind worth winning.”

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

