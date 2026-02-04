Doha, Qatar: Dukhan Bank has signed separate Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Sadad and Skip Cash, two Qatar-based payment services providers licensed by Qatar Central Bank, on the sidelines of Web Summit Qatar 2026.

The MoUs establish structured frameworks to assess potential collaboration opportunities related to SME banking, merchant banking, and payment acceptance services, subject to Dukhan Bank’s internal policies, regulatory requirements, and applicable laws.

Under the respective MoUs, Dukhan Bank will assess opportunities to position itself as a preferred banking partner for merchants operating on Sadad’s and Skip Cash’s platforms, subject to merchant eligibility, internal governance frameworks, and regulatory approvals.

Sadad provides payment acceptance services to government and private sector entities across the State of Qatar, offering point-of-sale (POS), payment gateway, and wallet solutions to a broad merchant base. Skip Cash delivers payment acceptance solutions across Qatar, including POS and payment gateway services, serving a wide network of merchants nationwide.

Both MoUs also provide for the potential referral of SME and merchant customers from Sadad and Skip Cash to Dukhan Bank for the provision of banking products and services, subject to customer consent and applicable laws. In addition, the parties will evaluate potential collaboration opportunities related to merchant acquiring and payment acceptance solutions, subject to technical feasibility assessments, regulatory approvals, and the execution of any required definitive agreements.

The MoUs reflect the shared intent of Dukhan Bank, Sadad, and Skip Cash to explore potential areas of cooperation in a structured and compliant manner, with any future engagements subject to further review and formal agreement.

