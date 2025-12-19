Doha, Qatar: In line with the Third Financial Sector Strategy and as part of Qatar Central Bank’s efforts to enhance digital payment systems and services, and to strengthen cooperation among GCC countries, Qatar Central Bank is pleased to announce the acceptance of the national payment card “Himyan” in the State of Kuwait.

As a result of this expansion, Himyan cardholders can now carry out purchase transactions and cash withdrawals at various points of sale and ATMs throughout the State of Kuwait, in accordance with the highest security and protection standards.

This initiative reflects Qatar Central Bank’s commitment to providing reliable and secure national “Himyan” card services within the local payment ecosystem, which is fully managed and operated by QCB. It also reaffirms its dedication to strengthening regional integration in the field of payment systems.

“Himyan” card is considered the first national payment card with a Qatari commercial brand, owned by Qatar Central Bank. It was launched as part of QCB’s ongoing efforts to enhance and develop digital payment systems, support innovation and digital transformation in Qatar’s financial sector, and provide secure and efficient local payment options.

