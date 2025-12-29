Arab Finance: The number of credit cards in Egypt increased by 61% over the past four years to reach around 6.7 million cards by the end of June, according to the latest data released by the Central Bank of Egypt.

The figures highlight sustained growth in card-based payments, alongside a parallel expansion in the infrastructure supporting their use across the country.

The CBE's report showed that the number of automated teller machines rose by 52% during the same period, reaching approximately 26,000 units nationwide.

Point-of-sale (POS) terminals also expanded significantly, increasing by 49% to about 258,000 devices, reflecting broader acceptance of electronic payments in retail and service transactions.

However, the data also points to structural limits on future growth for credit cards, as the market appears close to saturation among higher-income segments, estimated at between 5% and 10% of the population.

This constraint suggests that traditional plastic cards may face diminishing expansion potential going forward.

At the same time, Egypt’s payment landscape is shifting more decisively toward alternative digital channels, particularly e-wallets and electronic payment platforms.

Services such as Egypt-based fintech company Fawry, which is listed on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), and instant payment platform InstaPay are seeing rapid growth in user adoption, signaling a broader transformation in how transactions are conducted.

This transition reflects changing consumer behavior and a growing reliance on digital financial solutions, supporting efforts to deepen financial inclusion and improve the efficiency of Egypt’s electronic payment ecosystem, even as credit card growth begins to mature.