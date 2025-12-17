Doha, Qatar: Qatar registered a total value of transactions across various payment systems worth QR18.626bn during November 2025 with total number of transactions reaching 62.806 million.

In a post on its X platform, Qatar Central Bank (QCB) stated yesterday that the point of sale transactions accounted for 51 percent, e-commerce 23 percent, the ‘Fawran’ instant payment service for 24 percent and Qatar mobile payment (QPM) accounted for 2 percent.

According to the latest card payment statistics the point of sale and e-commerce transactions in Qatar also registered a surge in November this year. The total value of transactions registered in the country through the point of sale (POS) terminals and e-commerce platforms reached QR13.8092bn.

The value of e-commerce transactions amounted to QR4.347bn with a total volume of 11.438 million transactions. Meanwhile the point of sale transactions recorded a total value of QR9.462bn with a transaction volume of 48.110 million in November this year.

The point of sale solution provides innovative, secure, and highly efficient payment processing services as it supports contactless card transactions, eWallet, mobile PoS (mPOS), QR code.

The data also showed that the Instant Transfer System Statistics for November this year revealed that the instant payment system – Fawran service saw 3.561 million registered accounts with the total value of QR4.527bn and volume of 2.818 million transactions.

The statistics also pointed out that in November this year the Qatar Mobile Payment saw a total of 1.241 million registered wallets. The total value reached QR289.544m with the volume of 441,570 transactions.

The innovative instant payment service ‘Fawran’ aims to develop a digital payment ecosystem in the country. The system has proven its efficiency in facilitating and improving payment processes by reducing the time required to transfer money between individuals and companies in Qatar.

Fawran is an innovative and advanced service aligned with the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan. This service comes as part of QCB’s ongoing efforts to develop the payment systems infrastructure and keep pace with the latest developments in the field of electronic payment systems and money transfer.

QCB launched its mobile application recently which is a move aimed at enhancing the user experience and keeping pace with technological advancements and the requirements of digital transformation within the financial sector.

The launch aligns with the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan and contributes to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030, which seeks to build a knowledge-based digital economy.

The application enables users to access data, reports, and all updates instantly and efficiently. It has been designed according to the latest technical standards, with a user-friendly interface that facilitates easy browsing and searching.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

