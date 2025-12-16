Cairo - PayTabs Egypt has partnered with Edita Trade, a subsidiary of Edita Food Industries, to integrate its cash collection solution into the company’s operations, simplifying payments between Edita’s representatives and distributors.

Through the collaboration, the subsidiary will gain access to over 550,000 points-of-sale (POS) machines across Egypt, facilitated by four leading cash aggregators, according to a press release.

PayTabs Egypt’s unified platform will allow Edita to efficiently collect payments nationwide, eliminate the need to manage multiple aggregators, and improve cash flow management.

Haytham Morsy, VP of Commercial & Business Development of PayTabs Egypt, commented: "This partnership exemplifies PayTabs Egypt’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the growing digital economy.”

Diana Wadid, Group Treasury Senior Director at Edita, added: “This collaboration will not only improve efficiency and transparency but also enhance the overall experience for our distributors.”

“By leveraging PayTabs Egypt's extensive network and innovative technology, we are confident in streamlining our operations and gaining a competitive edge,” she emphasized.

The partnership provides real-time transaction visibility and reporting, reduces traditional cash collection costs, and streamlines operations via a single dashboard.

It is part of strategic agreements inked by PayTabs Egypt with leading local and regional brands, such as Global Corp, Ship Blu, Azimut, Souhoola, and Banque Misr. These collaborations support the company's objectives to promote the financial landscape in Egypt and the broader region.

Earlier this month, Edita launched an EGP 4 billion investment program for 2026 as part of its expansion strategy.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

