CAIRO — Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was received Monday in Cairo by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during an official visit to Egypt.

During the visit, Prince Faisal and El-Sisi are set to discuss the latest regional and international developments, as well as issues of mutual interest.

The Saudi foreign minister is also scheduled to hold talks with Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Abroad Badr Abdel Aati. The discussions will focus on Saudi-Egyptian relations and ways to further strengthen cooperation across various fields in a manner that serves the interests of the two countries, in addition to reviewing regional developments.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).