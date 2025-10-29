Telda, Egypt’s leading digital financial platform, has rolled out Apple Pay to its customers, enabling a safer and more private way to pay using Apple devices, as per an emailed press release.

The service allows users to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal for contactless purchases, authenticated using Face ID, Touch ID, or a device passcode, along with a one-time dynamic security code.

Apple Pay can be used at grocery stores, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, coffee shops, retail outlets, and other locations that accept contactless payments.

Beyond in-store use, Telda customers can make purchases through apps or on the web in Safari using iPhone, iPad, or Mac without the need to create accounts or repeatedly enter payment details.

The service supports payments for food and grocery delivery, online shopping, transportation, parking, and more. Apple Pay is also available for in-app payments on Apple Watch.

Telda emphasized that security and privacy are integral to Apple Pay. Card numbers are not stored on users’ devices or Apple servers.

Instead, a unique, encrypted Device Account Number is stored in the Secure Element, a certified chip designed to protect payment information on the device.

Setting up Apple Pay is done through the Wallet app on iPhone by tapping the plus sign and adding Telda’s prepaid cards.

Once added, the card can be used immediately across compatible Apple devices, and customers will continue to enjoy the rewards and benefits associated with their Telda cards.

