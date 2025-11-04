Doha - The Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA), the legal and tax arm of the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Doha Bank, one of Qatar’s largest commercial banks, to accelerate fintech growth and digital innovation in the country.

The agreement establishes a collaborative framework to strengthen Qatar’s financial services landscape through joint efforts in fintech development, digital asset innovation, and ecosystem support. It focuses on advancing research and prototype development, introducing innovative financial solutions, and providing technical guidance to fintech companies. The partnership also aims to facilitate secure banking relationships and streamline account-opening processes for emerging fintech firms.In addition, the MoU provides for regular engagement through quarterly meetings, joint workshops, and knowledge-sharing sessions designed to explore new opportunities and ensure the ongoing development of Qatar’s fintech ecosystem.

Commenting on the partnership, Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer of QFC, said, “This partnership with Doha Bank is a stride towards positioning Qatar as a leading hub for fintech and digital assets. Together, we will strengthen the foundations for innovation that enable fintech companies to grow with confidence and support the development of technological solutions that will define the future of financial services.” Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal Al Thani, Group CEO of Doha Bank, underscored the importance of collaboration, stating, “Globally, the banking and financial industry is undergoing major transformations.

This highlights the importance of collaboration at the institutional level to drive the development of innovative financial solutions in Qatar and keep pace with these ongoing changes. Our agreement today reflects our shared commitment to advancing financial technologies and innovation within an enabling, inclusive, and comprehensive ecosystem.” The partnership marks a new chapter in Qatar’s financial innovation journey. As fintech and digital assets continue to reshape global markets, QFC and Doha Bank are setting the stage for solutions that meet the needs of today’s businesses while anticipating the demands of tomorrow’s economy.

