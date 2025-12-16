Arab Finance: Lime Consumer Finance, the largest platform for education financing in Egypt, has launched SWING, in a move to redefine how families manage education payments, as per an emailed press release.

SWING is an innovative financial solution that helps families recover previously paid tuition fees with flexible repayment options.

The newly launched solution enables parents and students to recover their postpaid tuition fees and repay them through flexible installment plans tailored to their needs.

It reinforces Lime’s ongoing commitment to making financial experiences easier, faster, and more accessible.

Commenting on the launch, Ahmed Mohsen, CEO and Managing Director of Lime Consumer Finance, said: “SWING marks a key step in Lime’s future-focused journey to reshape financial access through innovation, giving our customers greater control, convenience, and confidence in managing their finances.”