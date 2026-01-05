Arab Finance: The Ministry of Transport denied all circulated news claiming the price of the EGP 8 Cairo Metro ticket rose to EGP 10, according to an official statement.

The ministry said it has no intention to raise the price of this ticket, affirming no lack in small-denomination currency.

It also emphasized that sufficient change is available at all ticket windows across the three Cairo Metro lines, as well as the Light Rail Transit (LRT) system.

Any rise in ticket pricing is subject to a strict, comprehensive system, endorsed by the Cabinet, the ministry noted.

The National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) offers diverse payment methods to facilitate passenger access, particularly during peak hours.