Arab Finance: The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade decided that ports and customs outlets will continue operating at full capacity throughout the year, as per a statement.

In line with the directives of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, the move aims to accelerate the release of shipments and goods.

As per the decision, operations will run every day of the year, including official holidays, with the exception of four days: the eve and first day of Eid El-Fitr, and the eve and first day of Eid El-Adha.

The goal is to lower handling and storage costs, reduce financing burdens on businesses, and enhance the competitiveness of the national economy, particularly export-oriented industrial investment.

All regulatory bodies operating at ports, as well as banks, customs authorities, and agencies linked to the customs clearance system, will work year-round.

Export procedures will continue 24 hours a day, while import inspections will run until 6:00 pm to ensure faster clearance and smoother foreign trade flows.

Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid said the government will continue implementing existing policies, procedures, and initiatives while building on progress made in reducing customs clearance times and simplifying processes for exporters and importers.

Farid stressed the importance of continued coordination with the finance ministry, the private sector, and other relevant entities to ensure swift implementation and advance digital transformation and automation targets.

Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk highlighted the role of banks in expediting customs procedures by facilitating electronic fee payments around the clock and providing integrated banking services related to customs operations.

He added that banks are coordinating directly with regulatory authorities to meet the needs of importers, exporters, and citizens, particularly during Ramadan.