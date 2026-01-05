Arab Finance: Egypt-based financial technology company valU has received final approval from the Central Bank of Jordan to launch its services in Jordan under a Specialized Finance license, enabling the company to begin offering consumer financing products in the market, as per a press release.

The approval follows initial regulatory clearance granted in 2025 and completes valU’s licensing process in the country.

The company said it plans to start operations in Jordan during the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, following the completion of remaining regulatory and operational requirements.

Alongside the approval, valU announced its leadership appointments for Jordan.

Mothanna Gharaibeh, the former Minister of Investment of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, has been appointed Chairman of valU Jordan, while Mohammad Al Yousef has been appointed CEO.

Gharaibeh previously served as Minister of Communications and Information Technology and as Jordan’s first Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship between 2018 and 2020.

He also brings more than 19 years of private sector experience in the Middle East, including senior roles in the telecommunications sector and leadership of Ericsson’s operations in Jordan, with a background spanning technology, digital transformation, and public policy.

Al Yousef has more than 18 years of experience across fintech, e-commerce, technology, and telecommunications in the region.

His previous roles include senior positions at Arab Business Machines, Apple’s Middle East distributor, where he worked on expanding Apple’s carrier business in Jordan, and Country Manager at Zood Super App, where he oversaw the launch of e-commerce and buy now, pay later services.

He also previously led product strategy and e-commerce at Samsung Electronics Levant.

valU said Jordan represents an important market for its regional expansion, supported by demand for consumer financing solutions and ongoing regulatory support from the Central Bank of Jordan.

“Securing final approval from the Central Bank of Jordan under a Specialized Finance license is a pivotal moment for Valu and a testament to the strength of our platform, governance model, and long-term vision for the market. Jordan is a key pillar in Valu's regional expansion strategy," Chief Market Expansion and Strategy Officer of valU Habiba Naguib, stated.

"As we prepare to begin operations in the first quarter of the year 2026, our focus remains on driving financial inclusion through innovative, customer-centric products while investing in local talent and contributing meaningfully to the Jordanian financial ecosystem," Naguib added.

"We are also proud to have partnered with Hammouri & Partners Attomeys, whose expertise and dedicated efforts helped us in successfully securing the license,” she said.