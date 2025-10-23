AMMAN — Japanese Ambassador to Jordan Asari Hideki attended the handover ceremony of pottery production equipment at Al Bawadi Company for Development and Training in Amman, which was supported through Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Programme (GGP) with a grant of $72,740.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Princess Basma Bint Talal, Chairperson of the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD) and Executive Director of JOHUD Farah Daghistani, according to a Japanese embassy statement.

Al Bawadi Company, originally a project established by JOHUD in 1993 called Beit Al Bawadi, has provided vocational training and employment opportunities to unemployed women, youth, refugees and persons with disabilities.

Given the pivotal roles that the organisation has in Amman, Japan supported the company with the new pottery production equipment (a new car kiln, round electric kiln, water film glazing booth, and four electrical pottery wheels) to provide more vocational training and contribute to the creation of employment opportunities.

During the handover ceremony, Asari expressed his gratitude to the company’s great social contribution.

He said: “Through this initiative, Al Bawadi Company for Development and Training will empower 600 individuals annually including vulnerable youth, women, and refugees by providing them with essential pottery skills and opportunities to find meaningful employment.”

“The government of Japan remains committed to supporting your vital mission, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact of this collaboration in the years to come,” he added.

Princess Basma expressed her pride in the partnership between Al Bawadi Company and the government of Japan, and appreciation for Japan’s support in helping the company fulfill its mission to train Jordanian artisans and revive the traditional pottery craft, which reflects Jordan’s cultural heritage and identity.

Daghistani reaffirmed Beit Al Bawadi’s mission to empower local communities, noting the importance of Japan’s support under human security projects, aiming to train around 1,200 women, youth, refugees, and persons with disabilities over two years.

Under GGP projects, Japan has extended more than $10.57 million for 161 projects to NGOs, schools, hospitals, and local governments in Jordan since 1993.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

