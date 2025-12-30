AMMAN — Jordan’s exports to the Palestinian Territories declined by 23 per cent during the first ten months of the current year, according to official figures.

Data released by the Department of Statistics (DoS) showed that the value of Jordanian exports to the Palestinian territories stood at JD137 million, down from JD180 million recorded during the same period last year.

The figures, cited by Al Mamlaka TV, also indicated a sharp drop in Jordanian imports from the Palestinian Territories, which fell by 51 per cent to JD21 million, compared with J43 million during the corresponding period of the previous year.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

