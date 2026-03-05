AMMAN — The Environmental Studies Department at the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) has launched the initial pilot operational phase of a project to separate organic waste at source at the vegetable market in Ras Al Ain.

In a statement, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, GAM said that the initiative is part of the Solid Waste Management in Jordan project, funded by the German government and the European Union and implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

The initiative is also part of efforts to enhance integrated waste management and promote resource recovery.

The project aims to sort organic waste generated by market activities and divert it from landfills to treatment and reuse, contributing to reducing the volume of waste sent to dumpsites, lowering environmental impacts and emissions, and converting it into a resource used in the production of organic compost in line with the best environmental practices.

Director of the Environmental Studies Department Basem Hawamdeh said that the pilot phase was preceded by intensive awareness and outreach campaigns targeting traders and workers at the market to explain the sorting mechanisms, the project’s objectives and its environmental and economic impact.

Follow-up campaigns were also conducted to reinforce awareness messages, ensure clarity and secure the required level of compliance in line with approved performance indicators.

He added that the pilot phase will focus on measuring operational efficiency, compliance rates and the quality of outputs, while addressing any field challenges immediately, in preparation for a gradual expansion to other GAM-run markets under the same approved model and design.

