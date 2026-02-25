Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) is nearing completion of the UAE’s largest aluminium recycling plant in Al Taweelah, with first production expected by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

The plant will have a production capacity of 185,000 tonnes of low-carbon, high-quality billets and t-bars per year, the company said in a statement.

In Germany, EGA announced plans to expand the production capacity of its Leichtmetall recycling plant by more than sixfold by building a second facility near the existing Hannover site.

The project will add 110,000 tonnes per year of scrap-sorting capacity and 150,000 tonnes per year of melting and casting capacity, with the first hot metal expected in 2028, the statement said.

The first phase of EGA Spectro Alloys' US expansion was completed in 2025.

A second phase of the expansion is expected to be completed in 2027, increasing the plant’s capacity to 200,000 tonnes per year.

