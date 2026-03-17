Construction work has started on the refurbishment and expansion of Saudi Logistics Services Company (SAL) facilities at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, with the contract being executed by Rowad Modern Engineering, a subsidiary of Egypt’s Elsewedy Electric Group.

Rowad said in a press statement that the project includes rehabilitation and upgrading of existing infrastructure along with the construction of new supporting facilities and services.

The contractor will manage and deliver the project across all phases and is targeting LEED Gold certification for the upgraded facilities, the statement said.

The cost and completion timelines weren’t disclosed but Saudi-isted SAL had stated earlier that its development plans for stations include investments up to 1.1 billion Saudi riyals ($293 million).

According to the company’s 2024 annual report, SAL is aiming to raise its handling capacity in Riyadh from about 442,000 tonnes per annum to around 806,000 tonnes per annum through refurbishment works and the addition of new operational space. The programme includes development of about 70,000 square metres (sqm) of operational station space.

SAL had said it secured a long-term lease agreement to develop 90,000 sqm of air cargo facilities at King Khaled International Airport.

In January 2026, SAL had announced the award of a $62.13 million construction contract to Riyadh-based Contracting and Construction Enterprises Company (CCE) for the second phase of the cargo ground handling station at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The company operates across 19 stations in Saudi Arabia’s airports network and handles more than 95 percent of incoming, outgoing and transit cargo shipments in the kingdom.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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