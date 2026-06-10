ABU DHABI, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, has built STEM labs in schools and universities across the UAE, supporting the development of future industrial talent in the nation.

EGA is a major employer of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics professionals, with over 1,500 people working in these fields at the company, including more than 500 UAE nationals.

The new STEM labs offer students with hands-on experience using methods and equipment commonly applied across engineering, fabrication, and product development, supporting the development of essential technical skills and encouraging interest in future STEM careers.

In addition to developing and equipping the new facilities, EGA is overseeing the instruction of teachers and trainers in the effective use of the new equipment.

EGA has partnered with Al Samha School, Al Rahba School, Al Falahiya School, Dubai National School (DNS), Zayed University (ZU), and the Higher College of Technology (HCT) to build the STEM labs.

Over 2,600 students per year are expected to directly benefit from the initiative.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “EGA is a company built on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. These skills are

essential for the future of our company and our nation. By empowering the next generation with the experience and technical capabilities needed for the industries of the future, we are helping bridge the gap between education and industry, while enabling students to develop practical technical skills and inspiring greater interest in STEM careers across the UAE.”

EGA is currently evaluating further opportunities to expand the programme through the introduction of additional STEM labs at schools and universities across the UAE.

The new initiative complements EGA’s existing student outreach programmes, including Engineer the Future, which STEM students with hands-on workshops exploring topics, such as Industry 4.0, sustainability, material science, and the circular economy.

EGA also organises the annual EGA Aluminium Design and Innovation Challenge, which engages students from grades nine to 12 to creatively use science, technology, engineering, and mathematics skills to address real-life challenges with aluminium. Part of a partnership with the UAE Ministry of Education, over 300 teams from schools across the UAE participated in the challenge in 2025.

Engineer the Future has reached over 36,000 students from over 128 schools in the UAE since the programme was launched in 2017.

TF