JNK India, a specialist in process-fired heaters, reformers and related thermal engineering solutions for the energy and process industries, has announced that it has secured a large order - in the range of Rs100 billion to 300 billion ($12 million to 35 million) - from UAE-based CC7 Emirates Engineering Solutions for the TA'ZIZ Salt Project being developed for Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

An EPC company working in the oil and gas, energy and renewable energy sectors across the globe, JNK India is a joint venture of Korean-based group JNK Heaters Company.

The scope of work includes design, engineering, manufacture, procurement and supply of an incinerator package on an FCA basis, along with assistance for erection, commissioning and witnessing of performance tests, said JNK India in its statement to the Exchange.

On the contract win, Arvind Kamath, Chairperson and Whole-Time Director of JNK India, said: "This export order marks an encouraging start to FY27 and reinforces our ability to compete successfully in international markets. The award is a testament to our strong engineering capabilities, manufacturing excellence, and proven execution credentials in delivering complex industrial solutions."

"The order further strengthens JNK India’s presence in the waste gas handling segment and expands our portfolio of specialized solutions for the global process industry," stated Kamath.

"As industries worldwide continue to invest in environmental compliance and process efficiency, we remain focused on leveraging our capabilities to pursue new opportunities across geographies and create long-term value for our stakeholders," he noted. The project is scheduled to be executed by December 2027.

The order marks another overseas project win for JNK India, which specialises in process-fired heaters, reformers and related thermal engineering solutions for the energy and process industries.

Earlier in March, the top heating equipment maker had clinched a major order worth ₹300 crore to ₹600 crore from its Korean promoter JNK Global for the cracker furnace package of a refinery project in India. The order from the international entity would be completed by February 2, 2028.

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