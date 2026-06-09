AD Ports Group has commenced commercial trial operations at its Noatum Ports - Safaga Terminal (Safaga 2 Multipurpose Terminal) with full commissioning slated for later this year, according to statements issued by the UAE company and Egypt's Ministry of Transport on Tuesday.

The launch coincided with arrival of the first two vessels at the terminal, namely UGR Al Samha from Port of Singapore carrying 5,000 vehicles and Sven Prosper from King Abdullah Port carrying 2,642 TEUs

The terminal, developed under a 30-year concession agreement signed in March 2023 between AD Ports Group and Red Sea Ports Authority, represents a $200 million investment and is positioned as the first internationally operated port terminal serving Upper Egypt.

Capacity and infrastructure

The terminal spans approximately 810,000 square metres (sqm) and features:

A quay wall extending between 1,000 metres and 1,100 metres

Draft depth of 17 metres

Three ship-to-shore cranes

Six hybrid rubber-tyred gantry cranes

The facility is designed to handle:

Approximately 450,000 TEUs annually initially, expandable to 2 million TEUs

5 million tonnes of dry and general cargo, expandable to 7 million tonnes

1 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo

50,000 car equivalent units (CEUs) of RoRo cargo

Logistics corridor integration

The terminal forms part of the integrated Safaga–Qena–Abu Tartour Logistics Corridor, one of Egypt’s eight international logistics corridors aimed at transforming the country into a regional logistics and transit trade hub.

The route forms part of the Southern Arab Trade Corridor linking Gulf markets with Europe through Egyptian Mediterranean ports, Safaga Port, NEOM Port and Jeddah Islamic Port.

The terminal is also expected to strengthen Egypt’s connectivity with East African markets through a designated African logistics zone.

The facility is expected to support mining activities linked to Egypt’s Golden Triangle Project while facilitating industrial, logistics, warehousing, assembly and value-added manufacturing investments across Upper Egypt.

Project financing

In February 2026, AD Ports Group secured a $115 million project finance facility backed by International Finance Corporation (IFC) to support development of the Safaga terminal. The financing package included participation from National Bank of Kuwait - Egypt and other institutional investors.

The company has also expanded its logistics footprint in Egypt through cruise operations in Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada and Safaga, ongoing development of the 20-square kilometer (sq km) KEZAD East Port Said Industrial and Logistics Park at the Mediterranean gateway of the Suez Canal, and acquisition of a majority stake in Alexandria Container & Cargo Handling Company (ALCN).

Greater Safaga Port development

Noatum Ports - Safaga Terminal forms part of the Greater Safaga Port development programme. The key elements of this programme are:

Safaga 1 – Existing Safaga Port

Safaga 2 – Multipurpose Terminal

Safaga 3 – Dry Bulk and RoRo Terminal

Safaga 4 – Three new berths extending over 2 kilometres and a commercial ship repair yard

Egypt aims to rank among the world’s top 15 countries in international trade connectivity by 2030, according to the Ministry of Transport. The country currently ranks 19th globally, first in Africa, and second in the Arab world in international trade connectivity.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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