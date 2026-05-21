Egypt’s Sky Investments Holding plans to invest between $300 million and $350 million in the logistics sector over the next three years building on the success of its multi-purpose terminal public-private partnership (PPP) project at East Port Said Port, the company Chairman and CEO said.

Ayman Fathy Hussein told Zawya Projects that investments will mainly be directed towards expanding the East Port Said Port terminal as well as new logistics PPP projects in Ain Sokhna and Alexandria.

“We are planning to invest $500 million into various sectors over the next three years,” Hussein said. “The logistics and ports sector commands the lion's share of the new investments, driven by our strong expansion in port operations, maritime services, and dry bulk handling.”

In November 2022, Sky Investments Holding, through its subsidiary Sky Ports and in partnership with Reliance Logistics, secured a 30-year concession from Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) to design, construct, operate, manage and maintain a multi-purpose dry bulk terminal at East Port Said Port. Spanning 380,000 square metres (sqm), the terminal comprises a 900-metre berth.

Hussein revealed that the terminal’s cargo handling volumes have exceeded 12 million tonnes since partial operations began in February 2024.

“The terminal’s average annual throughput exceeds 6.5 million tonnes, more than triple the original operational target,” he said.

Construction of a 160,000 metric tonnes bulk cement export facility – the second phase of the East Port Said project – commenced in January 2026.

Meanwhile, in Ain Sokhna Port, Sky Ports will develop and operate a multipurpose terminal project with an initial handling capacity of at least 2 million tonnes per year to serve trade with East Africa, the Gulf, and the Far East.

Under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with SCZONE in November 2025, Sky Ports started temporary operations under an interim 18-month usufruct arrangement pending completion of technical studies and finalisation of concession agreement. The planned facility includes a 588-metre berth, a 250,000-sqm logistics yard, and 100,000 sqm of covered warehouses.

Expanding its logistics footprint further, the company also signed an MoU with the General Authority for Land and Dry Ports (GALDP) under the Ministry of Transport to design, finance, build, operate and maintain a 133-acre dry port and logistics zone in Borg El Arab in Alexandria governorate.

Real estate and hospitality expansion

Beyond logistics, Hussein said the group is aggressively expanding its real estate and hospitality portfolio, which is currently valued at more than 165 billion Egyptian pounds ($3.09 billion).

“Our strategic focus during the current and upcoming phase is geared toward expanding luxury hospitality and administrative developments, in tandem with scaling up the integrated logistics sector to support Egypt's vision of transforming into a global logistics hub,” he said.

The real estate segment accounted for approximately 30 percent of group revenues in 2025, driven by a deliberate strategy to focus on mixed-use developments rather than purely residential projects.

The Group is currently negotiating with banks to secure additional credit facilities ranging between EGP 3 billion to EGP 4 billion ($56 million to $74.88 million), primarily to finance construction works at Citystars Park St. in Katameya, New Cairo. With an estimated investment of EGP 100 billion ($1.87 billion), the project stands as the group's largest real estate development to date.

Spanning a Built-Up Area (BUA) of 170,000 sqm, the project is being developed in partnership with Citystars Group and Innovo Group. It will feature a 174-room five-star hotel and high-end serviced apartments operated under the Fairmont brand, alongside offices, retail units, restaurants, cafes, and entertainment zones.

Hussein revealed that the group has secured EGP 4.8 billion ($89.85 million) in total banking facilities to date, which have been deployed across real estate, hospitality, and other projects. He added that robust market demand for serviced apartments and office spaces remains the primary driver behind this accelerated expansion.

Sky Investments is currently developing Park St. Edition, an EGP 45 billion ($842 million) mixed-use project with a total BUA of 80,000 sqm, including commercial space and serviced apartments in partnership with Innovo Group. The project also marked the launch of the group's first hospitality project operated under an international hotel brand.

The company’s completed real estate portfolio includes EGP 8 billion ($149.8 million) Park St. West in Sheikh Zayed with a BUA of 40,000 square metres (sqm), followed by EGP 12 billion ($224.6 million) Park St. East in New Cairo, with a BUA of 45,000 sqm.

Financial performance

Hussein said the privately-held conglomerate, which comprises 14 companies operating across five major sectors, generated total revenues of approximately $800 million by the end of 2025, up from $730 million in 2024.

“We anticipate a 10 percent revenue growth rate during the current year driven by new projects,” he said.

In 2025, the oil and gas and real estate sectors each accounted for 30 percent of total revenues, while ports and logistics contributed 20 percent. The remaining 20 percent was generated by manufacturing, food and retail distribution, and general trading.

(1 US Dollar = 53.42 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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