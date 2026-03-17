The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the introduction of the new shipping service REDEX by CMA CGM at Jeddah Islamic Port.

This service aims to enhance the regional and global competitiveness of Saudi ports, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The REDEX service connects Jeddah Islamic Port to four regional and global ports: Malta Freeport, Port Said, Alexandria, and Aqaba, with a total capacity of 2,594 TEUs.

This development is part of Mawani's efforts to strengthen supply chains and facilitate the smooth flow of global trade and national exports, contributing to the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and establishing the Kingdom as a global logistics center connecting three continents, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

Jeddah Islamic Port features 62 multi-purpose berths, a logistics zone for bonded storage and re-export, and a direct truck transport system. Additionally, it includes specialised terminals with advanced equipment, including two container handling terminals and marine service berths with a total capacity of 130 million tons.

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