MUSCAT: The Al Ansab-Al Jifnain dualisation project undertaken by the Muscat Municipality is around 79 per cent complete and is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2026.

The project includes paving of roads, upgrading service roads, converting existing roundabouts into bridges and tunnels, constructing box culverts, creating new intersections, and extending and protecting utilities.

The 2026 Budget has focused on the completion of several important road projects that are vital to the tourism, logistics and other economic sectors of the Sultanate of Oman.

An amount of RO 2.7 billion was allocated for the implementation of about 2,525 kilometres of main and internal roads across governorates.

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