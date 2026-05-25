EDECS group, a leading EPC contractor in the Middle East and Africa region, has secured a key contract for the construction of a dry port and veterinary quarantine facility at the Economic Zone in Al Dhahirah (EZAD) – IP3, Ibri Provence within Al Dhahirah Governorate in Oman.

The contract was awarded by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (Opaz), one of the strategic economic projects aimed at advancing the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, with Assarain Group (Said Salem Al Wahaibi Group) as EDECS’ local partner in Oman.

The award marks a strategic milestone in EDECS Group’s continued expansion across the GCC region and reinforces the Group’s growing role in delivering large-scale logistics and infrastructure developments, said the company in a statement.

The signing ceremony was attended by Saudi and Omani government ministers and authorities, prominent public and private sector representatives, and key stakeholders from across the region.

Spanning 388 sq km, the key dry port facility is strategically located approximately 20 km from the Rub Al Khali border crossing with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and around 105km from Ibri Industrial City.

This project is designed to serve as a major economic and logistics gateway that strengthens regional trade connectivity and supports economic integration between Oman, Saudi Arabia, and neighbouring markets.

The development of the integrated economic zone aligns closely with Oman Vision 2040, the sultanate’s long-term roadmap for sustainable development and economic diversification.

According to EDECS, the scope of work encompasses the full development cycle of the dry port project within the Economic Zone at Ibri provence, Al Dhahirah (EZAD), including enabling works, earthworks, infrastructure development, utility networks, and the construction of all operational and supporting facilities such as administration buildings, X-ray facilities, accommodation buildings, and associated structures, through to testing, commissioning, and final fit-out, delivering a fully integrated and operational logistics asset.

On the deal, Eng. Hussein El Dessouky, Chairman and Managing Director of EDECS Group, said: "We are proud of our partnership with our client, Opaz on this strategic project, which marks an important milestone in EDECS Group’s regional expansion and its long-term commitment to delivering transformative infrastructure projects across the GCC countries."

The project is expected to contribute significantly to enhancing trade movement, attracting investments, supporting industrial and logistics activities, and creating new economic opportunities that reduce dependence on oil revenues while driving sustainable growth across the sultanate.

"The Economic Zone at Al Dhahirah is a highly promising project with significant economic and logistical potential, and we are confident that this collaboration with Opaz will contribute meaningfully to Oman Vision 2040 by enhancing trade connectivity, attracting investments, and creating sustainable economic opportunities for the sultanate and the wider region," he added.

Al Sheikh Salem Bin Said Al Wahaibi, Chairman of Assarain Group, said: "This agreement reflects our commitment to diversifying the Omani economy and strengthening the sultanate’s position as a strategic regional commercial and logistics hub."

"As a diversified group that has played a vital role in the country’s economic and social development since 1975, we remain committed to delivering excellence and innovation across our various sectors, enhancing economic competitiveness, and fostering confidence and growth in economic, social, and developmental relations across the sultanate," he added.

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