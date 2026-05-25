The Swiss Chamber in Egypt (SwissCham Egypt) hosted its Annual Gala Dinner 2026 in Cairo under the theme “Two Nations, One Shared Impact – A Legacy Beyond Generations,” bringing together senior officials, diplomats, and business leaders to celebrate the expanding economic partnership between Egypt and Switzerland.

The event underscored the strength of bilateral relations, with Switzerland maintaining its position among Egypt’s top 10 foreign investors and total trade between the two countries reaching approximately $2.3bn in 2025.

Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchok highlighted the rapid and sustainable growth of economic ties, noting the strong presence of Swiss companies in Egypt—both long-established firms and new entrants. He emphasized that Swiss investments have become integral to Egypt’s economic landscape, contributing to supply chain efficiency, job creation, and broader development.

The gala honored former Finance Minister Youssef Boutros-Ghali with the SwissCham Egypt Distinguished Leadership Award, recognizing his contributions to economic policy and fiscal reform.

Switzerland’s Ambassador to Egypt Andreas Baum reaffirmed the depth of bilateral relations, citing the Joint Economic Commission in Bern and the Swiss–Egyptian Economic Forum in Cairo as milestones in strengthening structured dialogue and private sector engagement. He stressed that the private sector remains the main driver of growth, innovation, and job creation across both economies.

SwissCham Egypt Chairperson Kamal Abdel Malek described the partnership as a long-standing model of responsible cooperation, contributing to economic development, healthcare, education, and industrial progress. He noted that SwissCham continues to expand initiatives, including the launch of the Swiss–Egyptian Economic Forum.

The event also featured corporate participation from leading Swiss companies operating in Egypt, including ABB, Lafarge Egypt–Holcim, Novartis Egypt, Roche Egypt, HSBC Egypt, and Geocycle Egypt, whose executives shared insights on investment and sectoral development.

SwissCham Egypt announced that part of the gala proceeds will support Al-Nas Hospital, reinforcing its commitment to social responsibility alongside economic cooperation.

With more than 500 Swiss companies operating in Egypt and generating over 25,000 jobs, SwissCham emphasized its ongoing role in strengthening economic ties and promoting sustainable investment partnerships between the two countries.