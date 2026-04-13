MUSCAT - An agreement for the establishment of a low-sulphur marine fuel project is expected to be signed this year at Shinas Port, marking a step beyond the port’s current role as a cargo handling facility and into higher-value maritime services.

The move comes as activity at the northern port continues to grow. The company operating Shinas Port said the port handled 813,155 tonnes of cargo in 2025, including 798,785 tonnes of imports and 14,369 tonnes of exports.

Officials say the port has also seen growth in ship-to-ship transfer operations, with cargo including petroleum products, bulk commodities and general goods moved between vessels within the port or nearby waters. Such activity can ease pressure on berths, reduce waiting times and improve the flow of shipments.

For Shinas, that also means an opportunity to build service revenue without having to rely only on cargo growth or immediate expansion in port infrastructure.

At the same time, officials stressed that these operations remain under strict regulatory and security oversight, with regular coordination in place with the relevant authorities.

Alongside the marine fuel project, a second investment linked to ship recycling and processing is also under consideration in Shinas. If it goes ahead, it would add an industrial dimension to the port’s activity and could help create jobs.

Taken together, the two projects suggest that Shinas is beginning to develop a broader role in Oman’s maritime economy, extending beyond cargo handling into fuel, logistics and related industrial services.

Plans for the low-sulphur fuel project underscore Shinas’ progress towards a more specialised position in the country’s port and logistics network.

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