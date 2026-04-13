RIYADH — Investment opportunity bids in naming rights for five Riyadh Metro stations have been opened by The Royal Commission for Riyadh City from April 8 to May 10.

The five metro stations included in the first phase of the offering are: Al-Murooj Station, Al-Nuzha Station, Al-Rabee Station, Jarir District Station, and King Fahd District 1 Station.

The Commission explained that they included these specific stations due to their strategic and highly populated locations, high ridership levels, and their subject to precise regulations and standards.

The investment includes a long-term contract that can run up to 10 years and brand presence across multiple locations within the stations, enhancing brand visibility and establishing an effective marketing presence.

More specifically, the chosen brands will appear in guidance and informational signage, ticket gates, escalators, elevator platforms, and key movement points.

The Commission invited private sector investors, both locally and internationally, to participate in accordance with precise regulations and standards aligned with major global public transport projects.

This investment opportunity comes after a previous phase in which naming rights for seven stations were awarded to major economic entities.

The Commission stated that this initiative aims to generate sustainable financial returns that will be reinvested to support the project’s sustainability, enhance operational services, reduce costs, and deliver modern services to users in partnership with the private sector.

Bids can be submitted on the “Furas” platform from Wednesday, Shawwal 20, 1447 AH (April 8, 2026), until Sunday, Dhu Al-Qi’dah 23, 1447 AH (May 10, 2026).

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