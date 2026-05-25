SHARJAH: As part of ongoing efforts to further develop the logistics corridor connecting Sharjah’s ports and border crossings with the Sultanate of Oman, and to strengthen supply chain efficiency across the UAE, the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, in cooperation with the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, has introduced a new facilitation measure exempting cargo trucks arriving from Oman and operating within the approved logistics corridor routes from truck toll gate across the Emirate of Sharjah.

The exemption applies to trucks entering through the Khatmat Malaha and Al Madam border crossings, provided shipments meet the initiative’s requirements and are registered within its approved routes. The move is set to facilitate the smooth flow of goods, reduce operational burdens on companies and clients, and support the efficiency of transport and logistics services.

The initiative is underpinned by strong logistical and geographical advantages that reinforce its operational efficiency. Most notably, Khatmat Malaha border crossing is located in close proximity to the Port of Sohar in the Sultanate of Oman, approximately 70 kilometres away, enabling faster cargo movement and significantly reducing transit times between the two sides.

The crossing is also linked to an integrated network of major roads connecting it to ports, free zones, and industrial and commercial areas across the UAE, further strengthening supply chain efficiency and facilitating the seamless movement of goods nationwide.

Meanwhile, Al Madam border crossing enjoys a strategic location at the intersection of major transport routes, enabling fast and efficient access to land and maritime transport networks. This facilitates imports, exports and re-exports across the region.

Its direct connection to the Wilayat of Mahdha in Oman’s Al Buraimi Governorate further enhances its role as a vital logistics hub. The importance of the crossing is also expected to grow alongside the continued development of the Al Rawdah Economic Zone, supporting greater integration between commercial and industrial activities while strengthening connectivity between regional markets.

The measure forms part of broader efforts to further develop the logistics corridor ecosystem. It supports the development of more resilient and sustainable supply chains while enhancing trade flows and the movement of goods amid rapid growth across the regional and global transport and logistics sector.

In this context, the General Administration of Customs and Ports Security at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) said the facilitation reflects the UAE’s broader proactive approach aimed at strengthening operational readiness and ensuring the resilience of supply chains.

The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to introduce practical solutions designed to maintain the smooth flow of trade and goods movement between the two brotherly nations under various circumstances and market conditions, while supporting business continuity and enhancing logistics efficiency across the UAE.

The Administration added that UAE Customs remains committed to ongoing coordination and collaboration with strategic partners and relevant regional and international entities to develop an integrated ecosystem of services and facilitation measures that reinforce supply chain resilience and support global trade flows, reflecting the UAE’s leading position in this field.

It further noted that such initiatives reflect the UAE’s broader vision of turning challenges into opportunities through the adoption of proactive, smart and innovative solutions that facilitate trade and improve supply chain efficiency. These efforts contribute to consolidating the UAE’s position as a regional and global trade hub while enhancing its economic competitiveness at both the regional and international levels.

The Administration also praised the strong level of customs and trade cooperation with the Sultanate of Oman and its role in supporting bilateral trade growth and advancing the GCC Customs Union framework.

The new facilitation measure delivers significant operational advantages for companies operating across the trade, transport and logistics sectors by reducing costs associated with truck movement, shortening transit times, and improving operational efficiency. This, in turn, supports business competitiveness and enhances supply chain efficiency across the UAE.

The initiative builds on an integrated package of services and incentives already provided by the Authority under the logistics corridor framework. These include accelerating customs procedures and completing clearance processes directly at border crossings, helping shorten transit times, reduce operating costs, and improve overall logistics efficiency.

The initiative further underscores the seamless coordination between infrastructure and operational entities across the Emirate of Sharjah, helping advance a more responsive and efficient transport and logistics ecosystem. It also reinforces Sharjah’s position as a strategic logistics hub supporting the competitiveness of the UAE’s trade and transport sectors.