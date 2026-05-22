Five crew members onboard MT Lady Martina, a Nigerian-flagged oil products tanker with IMO No. 5104033, have sustained varying degrees of injuries when a Singapore-flagged container vessel, MAERSK VALPARAISO with IMO No. 9433054, collided with the Nigerian oil product tanker at Bonny Inner Anchorage along Nigerian eastern waters.

Confirming the development in a statement on Thursday, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) stated that it has immediately deployed 10 armed personnel of the Deep Blue Forward Operating Base (FOB) onboard DB 214, one of the interceptor boats under the Deep Blue Project, to the scene of the incident.

According to the NIMASA statement signed by its Spokesman, Edward Osagie, “The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) wishes to inform the public that on May 20, 2026, at about 1130 hours, a collision occurred between a container vessel, MV MAERSK VALPARAISO, and an oil tanker, MT LADY MARTINA, at the Bonny Inner Anchorage. The incident occurred around Latitude 4.512375 and Longitude 7.189429, resulting in an oil spill in the affected area.

“The Deep Blue Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Bonny received a distress call at approximately 1130 hours regarding the collision involving MV Valparaiso, a Singapore-flagged container vessel with IMO No. 9433054, and MT Lady Martina, a Nigerian-flagged oil products tanker with IMO No. 5104033. In response, the Base immediately deployed 10 armed personnel onboard DB 214, one of the interceptor boats under the Deep Blue Project, to the scene of the incident.

“Five crew members onboard MT Lady Martina sustained varying degrees of injuries and were promptly evacuated to the FOB Bonny sickbay for medical attention.

“Following the collision, MT Lady Martina drifted ashore and is currently aground along the Bonny Channel, while MV Valparaiso remains grounded at the Bonny Inner Anchorage pending damage assessment and further investigation.

“The management of MAERSK has officially reported the incident to the Agency. Consequently, the Director General of NIMASA, Dayo Mobereola, has ordered a full investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the collision.

“In addition, NIMASA has established a Situation Monitoring Room to coordinate response efforts and monitor developments arising from the incident.

“Dr Mobereola, who was personally on the ground in Rivers State to inaugurate the situation room, also directed the Agency’s Marine Environment Management Department to immediately commence an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the affected area, while taking necessary steps to mitigate the impact of the Tier 1 oil sheen and protect the marine environment.

“Further updates and the outcome of the investigations will be communicated to the public as developments unfold.“

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