Doha, Qatar: Hamad Port has continued to stand as a model of strategic infrastructure projects that reflect the strength of Qatar’s national economy.

In a social media post, Mwani Qatar stated that the port features advanced infrastructure and high operational capabilities that enhance the efficiency of maritime trade, ensuring the seamless flow of goods.

It noted that Hamad Port operates through an integrated logistics ecosystem supported by smart solutions aimed at strengthening the sustainability and resilience of supply chains.

Mwani Qatar added that the port further reinforces Qatar’s position as a dynamic and leading commercial hub on both the regional and international trade map.

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