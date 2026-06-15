Muscat – The Indian Embassy in Muscat is actively coordinating with Omani authorities following an incident involving the Indian-flagged mechanised sailing vessel, Virat 1, off the coast of Oman. The vessel is reported to have 14 Indian crew members on board.

The Indian Mission has confirmed it is closely monitoring the situation and is working in collaboration with local maritime agencies and nearby vessels to facilitate a swift search and rescue operation. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available regarding the safety of the crew and the status of the vessel.