Muscat – The Muttrah Cable Car project has reached 90% completion and remains on schedule for trial operations to begin in December, according to officials overseeing the development.

The project is among a series of tourism initiatives aimed at strengthening Muttrah’s position as a visitor destination and expanding investment opportunities in the wilayat.

Sheikh Abdul Hamid bin Abdul Rahman Al Kharousi, Deputy Wali of Muttrah, reviewed progress during a field visit to the site, where he was briefed on the status of construction works, cable car stations, visitor facilities and operational systems.

He said implementation is progressing according to the approved timetable, with work continuing across all project components, including technical systems, safety and security measures, and supporting services required for operational readiness.

Al Kharousi stressed the importance of maintaining progress while ensuring compliance with quality, safety and operational standards throughout the remaining stages of construction.

He said the project would represent a significant addition to Muttrah’s tourism infrastructure, helping to stimulate tourism and economic activity while attracting visitors from within Oman and abroad.

According to Muscat Municipality, the field visit forms part of ongoing efforts to monitor development and tourism projects in the wilayat, assess progress and address any challenges that could affect implementation timelines.

The municipality said the project is advancing in line with the approved schedule and is being prepared for operation once the remaining construction and testing phases are completed.