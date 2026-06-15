Muscat – Oman is undergoing a rapid transition towards a digital economy, driven by a substantial increase in the adoption of electronic payment methods across daily commercial and consumer activities. Recent data from the Central Bank of Oman highlights a remarkable surge in financial technology, with the value of local electronic payment gateway transactions reaching RO3.2bn in 2025—a growth of 76.3% compared to the previous year. Furthermore, transactions via point-of-sale devices exceeded RO7.5bn, while QR code payments experienced the highest growth rate at 133.5%.

This upward trend underscores a fundamental shift in consumer behaviour and institutional operations, aligning with the strategic objectives of Oman Vision 2040. Experts note that digital payments have evolved from being mere alternatives to cash into a critical pillar for developing local markets and enhancing economic transparency.

By reducing reliance on cash, accelerating capital flow, and lowering operational costs, these digital systems have empowered small and medium-sized enterprises to participate more effectively in the digital economy. While this growth reflects a successful national policy aimed at modernising financial infrastructure, specialists emphasise the continued need to enhance cybersecurity, promote financial literacy among the youth, and ensure strict regulatory oversight to maintain public trust and safeguard financial transactions.