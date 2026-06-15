Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has approved the five-year plan 2026–2030, covering the construction of 31 pedestrian bridges and tunnels across key locations in Dubai.

Sites were selected following detailed technical and field studies that considered population density, integration with land uses, proximity to tourist and economic destinations, and connectivity with public transport stations. The plan aims to improve traffic flow, enhance pedestrian safety, and enable pedestrians and cyclists to crossroads safely.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Roads and Transport Authority, said the continued expansion of pedestrian bridge infrastructure reflects the directives of the wise leadership to enhance traffic safety, provide a safe and sustainable mobility environment for all road users, and make Dubai a pedestrian and cyclist-friendly city. He added that these efforts also support the emirate’s quality-of-life and contribute to the happiness of residents and visitors.

Al Tayer noted that the number of pedestrian bridges and tunnels has grown from 26 in 2006 to 178 by the end of 2025, an increase of 585%. The 31 pedestrian bridges and tunnels planned for completion by 2030 will span several key locations, most notably Sheikh Zayed Road, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, Al Ittihad Road and Omar bin Al Khattab Street.

He said: “Existing and planned pedestrian bridges form an integrated pathway network linking residential communities across Dubai with key destinations and encouraging residents to use sustainable soft mobility modes for first and last-mile journeys. Pedestrian bridges and tunnels have played a significant role in enhancing traffic safety, with the pedestrian fatality rate falling from 9.5 deaths per 100,000 population in 2007 to 0.22 deaths in 2025, a decline of 98%.”

“They have also contributed to measurable gains across key indicators, with residents’ satisfaction with Dubai’s pedestrian infrastructure reaching 88%, pedestrian trips increasing from 307 million in 2023 to 326 million in 2025, a rise of 6%, and cycling trips increasing from 46.6 million in 2024 to 57.3 million in 2025, a rise of 23%.”

Completed bridges

RTA has recently completed three pedestrian and cycling bridges. Two were constructed on Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, providing strategic links for pedestrian, cycling and e-scooter tracks across Al Sufouh and Dubai Hills, extending through Dubai Internet City, Barsha Heights and Al Barsha 3.

Both bridges feature distinctive architectural designs inspired by surrounding environments. Sheikh Zayed Road bridge draws on themes of interconnection and continuity through interwoven lines, while its open structural form offers unobstructed view of the surrounding towers and skyline. Al Khail Road bridge draws inspiration from the light-lines cast by the sun’s rays, giving the pathway a smooth, flowing character and offering pedestrians and cyclists a sense of calm, away from road noise, with the sun’s path integrated into the overall architectural concept.

Sheikh Zayed Road bridge spans 528 metres, while Al Khail Road bridge extends 501 metres. Both bridges are 5 metres wide, comprising a 3-metre track for bicycles and e-scooters and a 2-metre pedestrian walkway.

The third completed bridge is located on Al Manara Street in Al Quoz Creative Zone, supporting the smooth movement of pedestrians and cyclists within the area and to surrounding attractions. Its design incorporates aesthetic elements that align with the visual identity of the zone’s facilities and surroundings. The bridge is 45 metres long and 5.5 metres wide, with a clearance of 6 metres above asphalt level. It also includes two ramps, one on either side, each extending 210 metres.

Bridges under construction

RTA is currently constructing three additional pedestrian bridges, two of which rank among Dubai’s largest pedestrian and cycling bridges and are now in their final stages of construction.

The first is located on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road at Tunis Street–Al Nahda intersection, linking Muhaisnah 1 with Al Twar and extending onwards to Al Mamzar Beach. The bridge is 554 metres long and 5.6 metres wide, with a clearance of 12.5 metres above Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

The second crosses Dubai–Al Ain Road, linking Wadi Al Safa 4, known as Liwan, with Nad Hessa in Dubai Silicon Oasis. The bridge is 730 metres long and 5.6 metres wide, with a clearance of 7.8 metres above Dubai–Al Ain Road.

The third is being constructed as part of Al Mustaqbal Street Development Project. Located on Al Sukook Street, the bridge features a design that complements the urban fabric of Dubai’s Central Business District. It is 44 metres long, 4.6 metres wide and 6.5 metres high, and includes lifts, staircases and an electromechanical systems room. Completion is expected in the first quarter of 2027.

Pedestrian safety

RTA places the highest priority on pedestrian safety as a key pillar of Dubai’s safe and sustainable transport system. The construction of pedestrian and cycling bridges forms part of the Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy, which aims to achieve Zero Fatalities and position Dubai among the world’s leading cities in traffic safety.

RTA is expanding its pedestrian bridge network in line with the highest international standards in design and construction, while incorporating creative and aesthetic elements. The bridges are equipped with advanced systems, including electromechanical, alarm, fire-fighting and remote monitoring systems, along with other safety and security features. Select bridges also include dedicated cycling tracks and bicycle parking facilities.

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