Doha, Qatar: Hamad Port, Qatar’s Main Gateway to World Trade, has climbed three spots to rank 8th globally and 2nd in the Gulf region in the 2025 Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence.

This milestone reflects Hamad Port’s high operational efficiency and its capacity to maintain superior performance and resilience despite ongoing disruptions and shifts in global trade and supply chains. Furthermore, it underscores the port’s growing stature as a pivotal regional logistics hub, driving seamless trade flows and strengthening regional and international maritime connectivity.

The CPPI evaluates ports based on extensive data, focusing primarily on vessel turnaround times—specifically the duration required to complete loading and unloading operations. This metric serves as a core indicator of operational efficiency and a critical benchmark for assessing the resilience and reliability of global trade. Ultimately, it highlights the efficiency of the port’s infrastructure, the sophistication of its technologies, and the quality of its services.

The 2025 report also noted that global ports have faced intensifying pressures over the past period due to geopolitical shifts, shipping lane rerouting, and persistent market volatility, which collectively increased vessel waiting times in several regions worldwide.

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