Saudi Arabia and Türkiye have signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to expand co-operation in the logistics and railway sectors following talks between their transport ministers in Riyadh.

The first MoU covers cooperation in logistics services and operations, including the exchange of expertise, technical knowledge, regulatory practices and operational experience.

The agreement aims to support the development of logistics systems and improve supply chain efficiency between the two countries, it stated.

The second MoU covers co-operation in the railway sector, including the exchange of expertise in railway technologies, signaling and communication systems, railway digitalisation, human capital development and the localisation of railway industry capabilities.

The agreement also seeks to promote sustainable transportation solutions and support initiatives aimed at reducing the environmental footprint of rail transport.

The co-operation framework is expected to facilitate knowledge transfer, encourage investment opportunities, support the adoption of advanced transport technologies, and contribute to the development of integrated transportation networks that align with Saudi Arabia’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Vision 2030 objectives.

The latest agreements further strengthen international collaboration in transportation and logistics, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a regional and global logistics hub while supporting the continued development of sustainable and efficient transport systems.

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