Shinas – Authorities are currently monitoring a developing maritime incident involving a commercial tanker reported near the Shinas Port. Initial reports suggest that a fire has broken out on the vessel, identified as the MT Jalveer, specifically affecting the engine room and funnel areas. The cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack remain under investigation, with maritime security agencies and relevant local authorities coordinating efforts to assess the situation and ensure the safety of those involved. Concerns have been raised regarding the safety of the crew on board, with reports suggesting that approximately 20 Indian seafarers may be present on the vessel.

The Indian Embassy in Oman has acknowledged the incident and is actively working to gather further details while maintaining contact with local authorities. Although there are initial indications that Indian seafarers may be part of the crew, official confirmation regarding the number of personnel on board and their current safety status is still pending.