MUSCAT, JUNE 10 - Hutchison Ports Sohar has taken another significant step in its sustainability journey by signing an agreement with ZPMC in Shanghai for the procurement of 12 automated electric Rubber Tyred Gantry Cranes (AeRTGC), scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2027.

The introduction of these 12 AeRTGCs is designed to reduce the environmental impact of port operations while further strengthening Hutchison Ports Sohar’s position as a smart port committed to responsible growth and environmental stewardship.

Compared with conventional RTGCs, the new AeRTGCs are designed for zero-emission grid connection through a high-voltage conductor bar system and feature both automatic and remote-control operating mechanisms. They will offer a stacking capacity of up to six high and will be equipped with anti-collision and anti-sway controls to support safer and more efficient operations. This investment will further enhance the port’s handling capacity and improve the overall efficiency of terminal operations.

Commenting on this milestone, Andy Tsoi, Managing Director of Hutchison Ports Middle East and Africa, said, “This investment reflects Hutchison Ports’ long-term commitment to Oman and our confidence in the Sultanate’s role as a leading logistics gateway in the region. As we continue to support the sustainable development of Hutchison Ports Sohar, we are proud to align our efforts with Oman’s Logistics 2040 strategy, the national Net-Zero target, and the broader aspirations of Oman Vision 2040.”

Anacin Kum, CEO of Hutchison Ports Sohar, added, “This investment is a key step in strengthening our terminal’s ability to meet the growing demand for port services. The introduction of the new AeRTGC will increase our handling capacity and improve overall operational efficiency, enabling us to deliver faster, safer, and more reliable services to our customers as volumes continue to grow.”

"Hutchison Ports Sohar’s continued investment in its terminal reflects both its long-term commitment to SOHAR and the strength of our integrated port and logistics ecosystem. As global trade continues to evolve, strategic investments and international partnerships remain essential to enhancing competitiveness, enabling sustainable growth, and creating value for customers and supply chains," said Emile Hoogsteden, CEO of SOHAR Port.

These latest acquisitions will significantly expand the port’s portfolio of green initiatives, complementing existing assets such as automated electric quay cranes, eTrucks, electric forklifts, and the region’s first solar-powered inspection facility. Together, these advancements reinforce Hutchison Ports Sohar’s commitment to its Net-Zero roadmap and support alignment with Oman’s Logistics 2040 strategy and broader sustainability ambitions.

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