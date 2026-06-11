Hafeet Rail Company (Hafeet Rail), a joint venture project between Etihad Rail, Oman Rail and Mubadala Investment, has announced the completion of 40 per cent of the total work of the railway project between the Sultanate of Oman and the UAE United Arab Emirates, one of the most prominent joint strategic projects in the field of Infrastructure, transportation, and logistics in the region.

The project covers a distance of 238 kilometers and is aimed at developing a transportation system that will contribute to deepening the economic integration between the two countries.

Construction work is continuing at an accelerated pace at several strategic locations along the routes, such as Al Ain, Buraimi, Wadi al Jazi and Suhar.

The route passes through urban and industrial areas, mountainous terrain, and deep valleys, which requires specialized engineering solutions that include large-scale excavation and the implementation of large engineering facilities such as bridges and tunnels, in addition to integrated flood protection systems, to ensure Safe and sustainable operation of the system.

Abdulrahman bin Salem al Hatmi, CEO of ASYAD Group, said that the pace of the implementation reflects the commitment to operate this project and start serving passengers and sector services, as planned.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

