Arab Finance: Korra Energi's debut on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) marked a major milestone in the company's growth journey, as it floated 11% of its shares and attracted nearly 17,000 shareholders to its ownership structure, Ayman Korra, the company's Founder and CEO, told Arab Finance.

He also emphasized that the EGX is experiencing a period of momentum, with strong interest from new shareholders in serious companies.

This step reflects the success of the company's strategy to build a strong institutional entity capable of achieving sustainable growth and creating long-term value, Korra affirmed.

Moreover, he pointed out that the company is studying a number of new renewable energy and energy-efficiency projects in line with the government's plan, highlighting Korra Energi's recently awarded energy project in the West Suez Canal area at a value of over EGP 3 billion, which is expected to be completed within a year.

Addressing regional expansion plans, the CEO indicated that Korra Energi opened two branches in Iraq and Saudi Arabia, along with existing projects in Africa, specifically in Tanzania and Nigeria.

The CEO also reflected on the group’s financial structure, noting that its credit portfolio accounts for less than 20% of total business volume, while energy projects contribute about 65% of overall operations. Korra Energi also focuses on projects that help reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable energy solutions.

Regarding potential strategic partnerships, Korra said the company currently has no plans to join international investment funds or enter into investment alliances.

For her part, Heba Korra, Vice President of Korra Energi, told Arab Finance that the management is optimistic about the company's future following its listing on the EGX and the entry of new shareholders.

She pointed out that the company has a distinguished investment portfolio and highly qualified, experienced personnel with extensive expertise in the renewable energy sector.

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