KAMPALA - ⁠Uganda's ‌economic growth ​is expected to ​accelerate to 10.2% ​in the ⁠2026/27 fiscal ​year ‌from 6.4% in ⁠the ⁠current ​year, ‌its ⁠finance minister Henry Musasizi said on Thursday ‌while presenting next year's ⁠budget.