Uganda is rolling out new financial investigation training packages aimed at harmonising standards across enforcement agencies, improving the collection of financial crime statistics and boosting investigative capacity ahead of an international Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) compliance review scheduled for 2028.

The training tools include a financial investigators’ course and a trainers’ guide designed to strengthen case handling, evidence collection and courtroom testimony in complex financial crime prosecutions.

Although Uganda was removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) greylist in February 2024 — a classification of countries with weak AML/CFT frameworks — the global watchdog gave the country a four-year window to address remaining deficiencies.

Out of 40 compliance standards, Uganda achieved full or partial compliance in 31 areas, while nine remain outstanding, according to the Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA).

Authorities have linked persistent gaps to weak investigative quality and poor financial crime data collection across agencies, challenges that have contributed to low prosecution success rates in court. Enforcement officials have also cited difficulties in presenting strong forensic testimony, weakening outcomes in financial crime cases.

He noted that Uganda is required to conduct financial investigations for all predicate offences linked to AML/CFT and will be assessed on this during the 2028 mutual evaluation. He added that financial crime is increasingly complex, transnational and multi-faceted.

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Bernard Busuulwa