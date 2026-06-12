Arab Finance: The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has received the mandatory tender offer (MTO) submitted by UAE-based Black Caspian Logistics Holding Limited to acquire a 90% stake in Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company, according to a bourse filing.

The transaction, announced in December 2025, will be implemented in two phases, including a restructuring process followed by a direct acquisition of the remaining shares subject to the offer.

Black Caspian will indirectly acquire the stake currently held by Alpha Oryx Limited in the listed company’s issued capital. This involves transferring Alpha Oryx's ownership interest in the company to a sister entity wholly owned by Lunate Legacy IV LP, namely L4 SMBI 1 LTD.

Then, Black Caspian will acquire the entire share capital of L4 SMBI 1 LTD from Lunate Legacy IV LP in accordance with the applicable regulations of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Meanwhile, the direct acquisition will cover the remaining shares subject to the MTO in line with Egypt's Capital Market Law No. 95 of 1992, at a purchase price of EGP 27.47 per share.