Arab Finance: Catalyst Partners Middle East’s board of directors approved moving forward with the acquisition of a controlling stake, potentially all capital shares, of EIH Consulting S.A.E. and its subsidiaries, according to an emailed press release.

The transaction is part of the company’s strategy to expand its presence in the non-banking financial services sector, particularly in the precious metals segment and its financial services.

Meanwhile, the Chairman or CEO of Catalyst Partners Middle East has been authorized to undertake all necessary procedures to initiate due diligence, finalize negotiations, and determine the final structure of the deal, whether through a cash acquisition or a share swap.

The company has also appointed Gravition Financial Advisory as an independent financial advisor to conduct a fair value assessment of the target company, in accordance with applicable regulations and procedures.

Maged Shawky, Chairman and Co-Founder of Catalyst Partners Middle East, commented: “This step aligns with the company’s strategy of investing in high-potential sectors capable of delivering sustainable growth and long-term value creation.”

“EIH Consulting represents a promising model that combines operational expertise with forward-looking vision, particularly in the precious metals sector, which is witnessing growing interest both locally and regionally,” he added.

Through this potential transaction, the EGX-listed firm aims to leverage its investment expertise and regional network to fuel expansion plans and boost innovation in financial products and services related to gold and precious metals, in line with evolving market dynamics.

EIH Consulting is considered a leading player in the investment and trading of precious metals in Egypt. It was among the first to launch “mngm”, a specialized digital platform enabling the trading of gold and silver for individual investors, institutions, and investment funds.

Catalyst Partners Middle East recorded consolidated net profit after tax of EGP 18.918 million for the period from October 2024 to December 2025.