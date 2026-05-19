Arab Finance: GrowthLabs has acquired Startup Gate in a deal nearing EGP 35 million, as the company expands its digital infrastructure offerings for startups and entrepreneurship ecosystems across the region, as per an emailed press release.

The acquisition aims to provide digital solutions for entrepreneurs and startups across different stages of growth, including opportunity discovery, networking, access to funding, incubation, acceleration, and innovation support programs.

Following the acquisition, GrowthLabs will integrate Startup Gate, a platform connecting founders, investors, service providers, and mentors, with Catalyst OS, the company’s digital operating system designed for incubators, accelerators, and entrepreneurship programs. The platform enables organizations to manage initiatives and measure impact through data and analytics tools.

According to the company, the integration is intended to create a platform that connects community networks, operational infrastructure, and data capabilities across the startup lifecycle, from company formation to investment readiness.

The platform will also target a wider group of ecosystem participants, including corporates, universities, angel investors, and venture capital firms, while supporting governments focused on digital transformation and entrepreneurship development initiatives.

The transaction was orchestrated by M-Empire as part of efforts to consolidate innovation infrastructure assets in the region.

GrowthLabs said the combined entity will support its regional expansion plans across the Gulf and Africa in 2026 through a unified team with local market expertise and regional operational capabilities.

As part of its 2026 strategy, the company plans to launch seven corporate innovation programs and introduce a cross-border entrepreneurial community across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region aimed at facilitating investment flows, talent connectivity, and collaboration between startup ecosystems.