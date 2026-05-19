Wego, an online travel marketplace in MENA, has partnered with Triple-A, a global payment institution, to introduce stablecoin payments for travel bookings, further expanding the range of payment options available to travellers booking flights and other travel services.

Through this integration, travellers can complete bookings using supported stablecoins, while Wego continues to receive settlement in traditional local currencies.

The collaboration reflects a broader shift in traveller payment preferences, particularly for cross-border transactions where flexibility and ease of use are becoming increasingly important.

“Travel is inherently global, but the payment experience does not always reflect that,” said Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer, Wego. “By enabling digital currency payments through our partnership with Triple-A, we are giving travellers more flexibility in how they pay for flights and travel services, especially in cross-border scenarios where traditional payment options may be less efficient or less accessible.”

Stablecoins are increasingly being used for real-world payments, especially in markets where international transactions can be complex or where users seek more flexible ways to manage value.

Travel, as a naturally cross-border category, is emerging as a practical use case for these payment methods.

With this launch, Wego is expanding its payment options to better serve travellers who already hold stablecoins and are looking for ways to use them in everyday transactions.

The integration also provides an alternative in markets where credit card access is limited or where international transactions may face higher decline rates.

Alexandre Morin, Director Payments, Risk & Fintech, at Wego, added: “As traveler expectations evolve, payments need to become more seamless, borderless, and adaptable to different user preferences. Integrating digital currency payments through Triple-A allows us to offer greater flexibility while maintaining the simplicity and reliability travelers expect from Wego. This partnership also helps us improve payment efficiency in markets where traditional cross-border transactions can present challenges.”

By partnering with Triple-A, Wego is supported by a payment institution with deep expertise in facilitating payments in the travel industry, which is compliant with international standards for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC).

At present, Triple-A works with more than 1,000 enterprise customers worldwide, reaching over 700 million digital currency owners.

“Stablecoins are becoming an increasingly practical way for consumers to pay globally, particularly in sectors like travel where cross-border transactions are common,” said Eric Barbier, founder and CEO of Triple-A. “Our partnership with Wego helps make that experience more seamless, allowing travelers to use digital assets for real-world bookings while enabling Wego to settle in local currency.”

The addition of stablecoin payments is expected to improve booking completion rates in certain markets by offering an alternative to card-based transactions.

It also introduces operational efficiencies, as the payment flow, compliance, and conversion are managed by Triple-A, while Wego maintains its existing settlement structure.

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