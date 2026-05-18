Radisson Hotel Group has expanded its footprint in Dubai with the opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Barsha Heights.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Barsha Heights is a 537-room five-star city hotel. The hotel offers spacious rooms and suites, five restaurants and bars, 16 meeting and event spaces, a spa and fitness center, an outdoor swimming pool, and a Kids’ Club for business travelers, leisure guests, families, and extended-stay visitors.

Located in one of Dubai’s most connected business and lifestyle districts, combining extensive meeting facilities, varied dining experiences, family-friendly amenities, and easy access to key commercial and leisure destinations.

The opening marks another important addition to Radisson Hotel Group’s growing portfolio in the UAE and strengthens the presence of Radisson Blu in Dubai. Known for stylish accommodation, thoughtful service, and memorable guest experiences, Radisson Blu is designed for travelers looking to make the most of their stay, whether visiting for business, leisure, meetings, or a longer city break.

Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Africa & Southeast Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group, commented: “The opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Barsha Heights marks another important addition to our growing portfolio in the UAE and reflects our continued focus on strengthening our presence in key urban destinations across the region. With its prime location, spacious accommodation, vibrant dining offering, and extensive meeting facilities, the hotel is exceptionally well-positioned to serve the needs of both business and leisure travellers.”

With nearby metro access and an approximate 25 to 30-minute drive from Dubai International Airport, the hotel is well positioned for corporate travellers, city explorers, families, and guests looking for a practical base in Dubai, said the group.

Dining and bars

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Barsha Heights offers five restaurants and bars for hotel guests and local visitors.

Channels, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, serves international buffet and à la carte options, with live cooking stations. Nelson’s brings the atmosphere of a British-style pub to Barsha Heights, while Prego’s offers classic Italian dining in a relaxed setting. The Terrace provides an outdoor lounge bar experience, and Connexions, the hotel’s lobby lounge, serves coffee, pastries, sandwiches, and light meals throughout the day.

Together, the dining venues position the hotel as a social and lifestyle hub for the surrounding community, as well as a convenient choice for guests staying in the city.

Wellness and leisure

The hotel includes a spa with treatment and massage facilities, a fitness center with cardio and strength-training equipment, sauna and steam rooms, and an outdoor temperature-controlled swimming pool located on the first floor.

For families and longer-stay guests, the property also features a Kids’ Club and additional leisure amenities designed to make city stays more comfortable and convenient.

Meetings and events

For business travel, corporate gatherings, and private functions, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Barsha Heights offers 16 meeting and event spaces. The largest venue can host up to 250 guests.

Meeting facilities include modern audiovisual technology, flexible room layouts, and natural daylight in selected spaces, making the hotel a strong choice for conferences, workshops, business meetings, social events, and private celebrations.

Sherif Madkour, General Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Barsha Heights, commented: “The opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Barsha Heights represents a significant milestone for us and for the continued evolution of Barsha Heights as a leading business and lifestyle destination in Dubai. With 537 spacious rooms, vibrant dining venues, and comprehensive meeting facilities, we are proud to introduce a hotel designed to meet the needs of today’s modern traveler. This property is more than a hotel, it is a dynamic social and business hub that will serve both our international guests and the local community.”

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